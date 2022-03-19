Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen burn down house of Ohaneze president, Prof Obiozor in Imo
News photo The Street Journal  - Gunmen on Saturday morning razed the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. According to Punch, the attackers who arrived at the Igbo leader’s ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen attack Ohaneze Ndigbo president’s house in Imo Premium Times:
Gunmen attack Ohaneze Ndigbo president’s house in Imo
Gunmen attack home of Ohaneze President, Prof. Obiozor The Eagle Online:
Gunmen attack home of Ohaneze President, Prof. Obiozor
Gunmen attack Ohaneze President Pulse Nigeria:
Gunmen attack Ohaneze President's house with explosives
Gunmen Burns Ohanaeze Ndigbo President’s House In Imo Kanyi Daily:
Gunmen Burns Ohanaeze Ndigbo President’s House In Imo
Sen. Kalu Condemns Attack On Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s Home Nigeria Breaking News:
Sen. Kalu Condemns Attack On Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s Home


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Health Agency, NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N50million In Sokoto - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
3 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Project Board Hid Lots Of Sensitive Information – COREN - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Omisore joins race for APC National Secretary, submits nomination form - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 Why I don’t like being called a celebrity –Funsho Adeolu - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Court jails five for Internet fraud in Ilorin - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info