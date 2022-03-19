Gunmen burn down house of Ohaneze president, Prof Obiozor in Imo The Street Journal - Gunmen on Saturday morning razed the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. According to Punch, the attackers who arrived at the Igbo leader’s ...



News Credibility Score: 94%