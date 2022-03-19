Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My wife and I once forgot about my birthday -Oyedepo - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has revealed that he and his wife, Faith Oyedepo, once forgot about his birthday.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years - Bishop Oyedepo Daily Post:
Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years - Bishop Oyedepo
Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years - Bishop Oyedepo Olajide TV:
Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years - Bishop Oyedepo
Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years – Bishop Oyedepo Within Nigeria:
Why I celebrate birthdays once in 10 years – Bishop Oyedepo


   More Picks
1 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Divorce: Why I can't tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest woman over alleged assault on blind sister, daughter in Delta Community - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Ukraine: Why Putin must fail - UK PM Johnson - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Gunmen burn down house of Ohaneze president, Prof Obiozor in Imo - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info