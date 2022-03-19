Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position The Genius Media - Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position—The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, says he is not vying for any elective position. Ari said this on Saturday when he briefed the press on Saturday in Jos.



