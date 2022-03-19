Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana
News photo Channels Television  - A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights advocate, Femi Falana, has faulted the decision of a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia to order he deletion of Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act. The section bars political appointees at any ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana Information Nigeria:
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana
Electoral Act: Why Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’ – Falana Independent:
Electoral Act: Why Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’ – Falana
Electoral Act : Deletion If Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error ’...Femi Falana CKN Nigeria:
Electoral Act : Deletion If Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error ’...Femi Falana
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana The Street Journal:
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana
Delection of Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act ‘a great error’, Says Falana The Rainbow:
Delection of Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act ‘a great error’, Says Falana
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana DNL Legal and Style:
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana Affairs TV:
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana News Breakers:
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
2 Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
4 Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Three dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash - The Punch, 1 day ago
10 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info