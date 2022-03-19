Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawan to be turbaned on Sunday
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan will on Sunday be turbaned as Magayaki of Kaiama Emirate, according to his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ola Awoniyi. The statement on Saturday said the Kaiama Emirate Council in Kwara State will ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaiama Emirate to honour Senate President in Kwara The Eagle Online:
Kaiama Emirate to honour Senate President in Kwara
Lawan To Be Turbaned On Sunday Infotrust News:
Lawan To Be Turbaned On Sunday
Lawan To Be Turbaned On Sunday Screen Gist:
Lawan To Be Turbaned On Sunday


   More Picks
1 Davido reacts as Dortmund official Twitter account tweets ”E Choke” - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
2 Finland is named the world's happiest country for the fifth year running with Afghanistan named unhappiest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Top Ukrainain actress blown up by Russian rocket attack as she slept in her Kyiv apartment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Divorce: Why I can't tell my side of the story, dancer Korra Obidi opens up - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest woman over alleged assault on blind sister, daughter in Delta Community - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 I will be a transformational leader of APC — Sen. Musa - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Ukraine: Why Putin must fail - UK PM Johnson - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Gunmen burn down house of Ohaneze president, Prof Obiozor in Imo - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info