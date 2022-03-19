Post News
Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi
The Punch
- The Kogi State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a Deeper Life pastor.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Kogi: Three in police net for killing Deeper Life pastor – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests suspected killers of Deeper Life pastor in Kogi
The Street Journal:
Police arrest three suspects in connection with murder of Deeper Life pastor in Kogi
News Breakers:
Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor’s killing in Kogi
Within Nigeria:
Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor’s killing in Kogi
GQ Buzz:
Police Arrest Three Suspected Killers Of Deeper Life Pastor in Kogi
Naija News:
Three Suspected Killers Of Deeper Life Pastor Arrested in Kogi
More Picks
1
PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
2
Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
3
Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
4
Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position -
The Genius Media,
1 day ago
6
Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
8
Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
Three dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash -
The Punch,
1 day ago
10
3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
