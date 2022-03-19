People were crying when it dawned on them that Gov Obiano was leaving office - Actor Yul Edochie







Obiano completed his eight years in office on March 17 and handed Linda Ikeji Blog - Actor Yul Edochie says that people were crying when it dawned on them that Gov Obiano was leaving office on March 17.Obiano completed his eight years in office on March 17 and handed



News Credibility Score: 99%