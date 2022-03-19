Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos
News photo Premium Times  - Over 10,000 athletes and officials will gather at the University of Lagos to compete for honours as the University of Port Harcourt seeks to defend the title won in 2017

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lights up in Akoka as 2022 NUGA games begins The Guardian:
Lights up in Akoka as 2022 NUGA games begins
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amid fanfare at UNILAG sports village Peoples Gazette:
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amid fanfare at UNILAG sports village
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare News Diary Online:
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare News Break:
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare The Street Journal:
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare
2022 University Games begins in UNILAG The News Guru:
2022 University Games begins in UNILAG
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare News Breakers:
Gbajabiamila lights 26th NUGA torch amidst fanfare
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare – #UnilagNUGA2022 The Genius Media:
Gbajabiamila Lights 26th NUGA Torch Amidst Fanfare – #UnilagNUGA2022
Gbajabiamila Lights Up University Games in Lagos NPO Reports:
Gbajabiamila Lights Up University Games in Lagos


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
2 Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
4 Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Three dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash - The Punch, 1 day ago
10 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info