Crisis like EndSARS being planned over fuel scarcity in Nigeria – DSS
News photo Daily Post  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of a sinister plan to stoke violence in parts of Nigeria, particularly the North Central. Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday. The spokesman said ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

