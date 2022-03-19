Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps

In the final analysis, it will appear that the Nigerian political elite, adept as it is at plundering Nigerian resources and inflicting pain on the people, it has very ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps, By Festus Adedayo Premium Times:
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps, By Festus Adedayo
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps The News:
Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
4 Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Three dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash - The Punch, 1 day ago
10 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info