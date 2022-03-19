Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps

Between Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slaps



In the final analysis, it will appear that the Nigerian political elite, adept as it is at plundering Nigerian resources and inflicting pain on the people, it has very ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBetween Wike’s temper and Anambra’s valedictory slapsIn the final analysis, it will appear that the Nigerian political elite, adept as it is at plundering Nigerian resources and inflicting pain on the people, it has very ...



News Credibility Score: 99%