Why Ohanaeze can’t reconcile Bianca, Obiano’s wife now –Spokesman The Punch - Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide said it is too early to wade into the feud between wife of ex-Anambra State governor, Ebele Obiano; and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca



News Credibility Score: 99%