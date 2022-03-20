Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DSS unveils plot to cause violence in North Central
News photo Prompt News  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has discovered plot to cause violence in parts of the country particularly in the North Central. Dr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the DSS, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. He, ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

