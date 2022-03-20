Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Crystal Palace’s Olise dumps Nigeria
News photo Daily Post  - England U21 coach, Lee Carsley has confirmed that Nigeria-eligible youngster, Michael Olise, would have been called up to the Young Lions squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers later this month but the Crystal Palace star chose to ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Crystal Palace’s Olise dumps Nigeria My Celebrity & I:
Crystal Palace’s Olise dumps Nigeria
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France PM News:
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France News Breakers:
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France Within Nigeria:
Crystal Palace’s Olise shuns Nigeria, picks France


   More Picks
1 Crisis like EndSARS being planned over fuel scarcity in Nigeria – DSS - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
4 FG shuts Ijesha pedestrian bridge damaged by truck - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Simi Makes History, Becomes The First Nigerian Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Streams on Audiomack - Too Xclusive, 4 hours ago
7 Three govs secretly planning to destabilize Nigeria before 2023 – Security sources - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ Scoops Highest Nominations as AMVCA returns for 8th edition - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian TV, Radio Stations Threaten To Shut Down Over Skyrocketing Fuel Prices - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 We belong together - Oluwo of Iwo shares photo of his new wife he described as his 'soulmate' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info