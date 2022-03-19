Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pope Francis visits Ukrainian children in Vatican hospital, prays for end of war
4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: 26th NUGA Games begins at the University of Lagos - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
2 Electoral Act: Deletion Of Section 84 (12) ‘A Great Error’, Says Falana - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
4 Police arrest three suspects over Deeper Life pastor's killing in Kogi - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Joseph Ari: DG ITF Speaks On Vying For Elective Position - The Genius Media, 1 day ago
6 Nigeria’s Exam Body, JAMB, Laments Poor Turnout For UTME Registration, Says No Extension - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher buried in Jos - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Three dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash - The Punch, 1 day ago
10 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
