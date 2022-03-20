Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
AMVCA 2022's full List of Nominees - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- The nominees list for the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Award for the year 2022 has been released.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Break:
2022 #AMVCA8: Here’s The Full Nominees’ List
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
#AMVCA8: See Full List of 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Nominees
Olajide TV:
#AMVCA8: 2022’s full List of Nominees
More Picks
1
Crisis like EndSARS being planned over fuel scarcity in Nigeria – DSS -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
3
Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
4
FG shuts Ijesha pedestrian bridge damaged by truck -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
5
3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
Simi Makes History, Becomes The First Nigerian Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Streams on Audiomack -
Too Xclusive,
4 hours ago
7
Three govs secretly planning to destabilize Nigeria before 2023 – Security sources -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
8
Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ Scoops Highest Nominations as AMVCA returns for 8th edition -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
18 hours ago
9
Nigerian TV, Radio Stations Threaten To Shut Down Over Skyrocketing Fuel Prices -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
10
We belong together - Oluwo of Iwo shares photo of his new wife he described as his 'soulmate' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
