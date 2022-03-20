Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man calls out his girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is 'like a brother to her' after he rented an apartment and set up a business for her
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Man calls out his girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is 'like a brother to her' after he rented an apartment and set up a business for her

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man calls out his girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is Olajide TV:
Man calls out his girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is 'like a brother to her' after he rented an apartment and set up a business for her
Man calls out ex girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is like a brother to her. Gist Reel:
Man calls out ex girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is like a brother to her.
Man calls out girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is ‘like a brother to her’ after he paid her rent and set up a business for her Naija Parrot:
Man calls out girlfriend who dumped him to marry a soldier she claimed is ‘like a brother to her’ after he paid her rent and set up a business for her


   More Picks
1 Crisis like EndSARS being planned over fuel scarcity in Nigeria – DSS - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Consumer protection outfit orders MultiChoice Nigeria to introduce additional features - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 Ex- Super Eagles players praise Tinubu’s contributions to Nigeria, sports - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
4 FG shuts Ijesha pedestrian bridge damaged by truck - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 3 Govs placed under watch by security agencies over plot to destabilise Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Simi Makes History, Becomes The First Nigerian Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Streams on Audiomack - Too Xclusive, 4 hours ago
7 Three govs secretly planning to destabilize Nigeria before 2023 – Security sources - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ Scoops Highest Nominations as AMVCA returns for 8th edition - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian TV, Radio Stations Threaten To Shut Down Over Skyrocketing Fuel Prices - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
10 We belong together - Oluwo of Iwo shares photo of his new wife he described as his 'soulmate' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info