Simi Makes History, Becomes The First Nigerian Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Streams on Audiomack
Too Xclusive  - “@audiomackafrica thank you so much for the honour. First female to get 100 million plays on audiomack. I like it very much, Thank God for growth and thank my amazing fans for always supporting me.” Nigerian singer, Simi is over the moon with her ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

