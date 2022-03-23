Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra finances in bad shape, Soludo laments, says Obiano left N109b debt
News photo The Guardian  - Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, came to terms with the reality of governance, as he disclosed the state’s huge indebtedness under the immediate past administration, describing its finances as ‘being in bad shape.’

