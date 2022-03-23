Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regulations, Guidelines For 2023 Poll To Be Ready In 10 Months, Says Yakubu
News photo The New Diplomat  - Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the regulations and guidelines for the 2023 general […]

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

INEC guidelines to be ready 10 months before 2023 elections —Mahmood Yakubu Ripples Nigeria:
INEC guidelines to be ready 10 months before 2023 elections —Mahmood Yakubu
Regulations, guidelines to be ready 10 months before 2023 polls — Yakubu The Eagle Online:
Regulations, guidelines to be ready 10 months before 2023 polls — Yakubu
Regulations, guidelines for 2023 Poll to be ready in 10 months, says Yakubu News Diary Online:
Regulations, guidelines for 2023 Poll to be ready in 10 months, says Yakubu
Regulations, guidelines for 2023 Poll to be ready in 10 months, says Yakubu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Regulations, guidelines for 2023 Poll to be ready in 10 months, says Yakubu — NEWSVERGE
2023: Regulations, guidelines for poll to be ready in 10 months – INEC Within Nigeria:
2023: Regulations, guidelines for poll to be ready in 10 months – INEC
Guidelines For 2023 Ready in Ten Months – INEC Chairman NPO Reports:
Guidelines For 2023 Ready in Ten Months – INEC Chairman
2023 Election Regulations, Guidelines Ready In April – INEC Naija News:
2023 Election Regulations, Guidelines Ready In April – INEC


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info