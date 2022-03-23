Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mrs Tammy Onyeke, the American wife of popular Nigerian stand-up comedian Patrick Onyeke aka Mr Patrick has revealed that their marriage is in crisis.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. Yaba Left Online:
"My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
My Husband Changed After We Applied For His Green Card-Mr Patrick’s American Wife Finally Speaks Up Independent:
My Husband Changed After We Applied For His Green Card-Mr Patrick’s American Wife Finally Speaks Up
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
Mr Patrick changed after we applied for his Green card The Dabigal Blog:
Mr Patrick changed after we applied for his Green card
Mr Patrick changed after we applied for his Green card – American wife Lailas News:
Mr Patrick changed after we applied for his Green card – American wife
My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. Olajide TV:
My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. Naija Parrot:
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. Republican Nigeria:
“My husband changed after we applied for his Green card.
How My Husband Changed After Applying For His Green Card – American Wife Of Comedian Mr Patrick Explains Naija on Point:
How My Husband Changed After Applying For His Green Card – American Wife Of Comedian Mr Patrick Explains


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info