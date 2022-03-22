Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police deny ownership of patrol vehicle seized by Customs smuggling rice in Ogun
The Street Journal  - The Ogun State Police Command has denied ownership of a vehicle seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for smuggling rice in the State. The Street Journal had reported that the NCS Controller in Ogun 1 Area Command, Bamidele Makinde said that the ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun police disown patrol van seized by customs for smuggling rice Daily Post:
Ogun police disown patrol van seized by customs for smuggling rice
Custom Impounds Van With Police Number Plate Conveying Rice In Ogun TVC News Nigeria:
Custom Impounds Van With Police Number Plate Conveying Rice In Ogun
Ogun Police Disown Patrol Van Seized By Customs For Smuggling Rice Naija Loaded:
Ogun Police Disown Patrol Van Seized By Customs For Smuggling Rice
Customs lied on ownership of vehicle used to smuggle rice: Police News Breakers:
Customs lied on ownership of vehicle used to smuggle rice: Police
Ogun Police Disown Patrol Van Seized By Customs For Smuggling Rice Republican Nigeria:
Ogun Police Disown Patrol Van Seized By Customs For Smuggling Rice
Customs Seizes Police Van Smuggling Rice In Ogun (Photos) Tori News:
Customs Seizes Police Van Smuggling Rice In Ogun (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info