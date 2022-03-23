Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders housewife to sweep school for six months for invading premises with thugs
News photo Daily Post  - A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Wednesday ordered a 40-year-old housewife, Biola Joshua, to sweep Iju-Ebiye High School premises for six

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court Orders Ogun Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Six Months For Invading Premises With Thugs Sahara Reporters:
Court Orders Ogun Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Six Months For Invading Premises With Thugs
Woman to sweep son Vanguard News:
Woman to sweep son's school premises 6 months for invading with thugs
Ogun court orders woman to sweep son The Street Journal:
Ogun court orders woman to sweep son's school premises six months for invading with thugs
Court Orders Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Invading With Thugs The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Orders Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Invading With Thugs
Court Orders Ogun Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Six Months For Invading Premises With Thugs News Breakers:
Court Orders Ogun Woman To Sweep Son’s School For Six Months For Invading Premises With Thugs
Ogun woman ordered to sweep son’s school premises 6 months for invading with thugs Within Nigeria:
Ogun woman ordered to sweep son’s school premises 6 months for invading with thugs
Court Orders Housewife To Sweep School For Six Months In Ogun...You Won Tori News:
Court Orders Housewife To Sweep School For Six Months In Ogun...You Won't Believe Why


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info