Alleged IPOB spy, Glory Okolie, released from prison
News photo Society Gazette Nigeria  - After more than four months in custody, Glory Okolie has been released from prison. Okolie was accused of terrorism and being a member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). She was detained and held in a cell by the Inspector-General of ...

14 hours ago
