Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal
News photo AIT  - The deletion of section 84(12) of the new electoral act by the federal high court in Umuahia has continued to generate reactions from some lawyers who described the action as a further setback to achieving free and fair election in Nigeria. Some legal ...

13 hours ago
We Nigerian Tribune:
We're working to implement court order on Electoral Act 84 (12) deletion ― Malami
Deleting section 84 (12) of electoral act still in progress, says Malami The Cable:
Deleting section 84 (12) of electoral act still in progress, says Malami
Electoral Act: Senate To Appeal Court Verdict On Section 84 (12) Leadership:
Electoral Act: Senate To Appeal Court Verdict On Section 84 (12)
Section 84(12) of Electoral Act 2022: Senate to appeal judgment of Federal High Court Prompt News:
Section 84(12) of Electoral Act 2022: Senate to appeal judgment of Federal High Court
Senate dares Buhari, to appeal judgement deleting Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - P.M. News PM News:
Senate dares Buhari, to appeal judgement deleting Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - P.M. News
Malami Gives Update On Deleting Section 84 (12) Of The Electoral Act As NASS Appeals Court Judgement Naija News:
Malami Gives Update On Deleting Section 84 (12) Of The Electoral Act As NASS Appeals Court Judgement
Senate to Appeal Court Judgment Deleting Section 84(12) Republican Nigeria:
Senate to Appeal Court Judgment Deleting Section 84(12)
Electoral Act: Senate to Appeal Court Judgment Deleting Section 84(12) Tori News:
Electoral Act: Senate to Appeal Court Judgment Deleting Section 84(12)
Malami on Electoral Act: Deletion of section 84(12) is still work in progress - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Malami on Electoral Act: Deletion of section 84(12) is still work in progress - CoreTV News


