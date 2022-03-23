Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested one of the kingpins behind the attempt to smuggle 11.93 kilograms of Cocaine to Accra, Ghana through the Seme land bor

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA intercepts 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport Nigerian Tribune:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport | herald.ng The Herald:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport | herald.ng
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport — Daily Nigerian
NDLEA intercepts 1.9million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos Airport News Diary Online:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos Airport
NDLEA intercepts 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport The Eagle Online:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport News Breakers:
NDLEA intercepts 1.9m tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport
NDLEA Intercepts 1.9 Million Tablets of Tramadol, Codeine At Lagos Airport￼ Global Upfront:
NDLEA Intercepts 1.9 Million Tablets of Tramadol, Codeine At Lagos Airport￼
NDLEA Arrests Drug Kingpin Behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg Cocaine, Intercepts 1.9Million Tablets Of Tramadol And Codeine At Lagos Airport Tori News:
NDLEA Arrests Drug Kingpin Behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg Cocaine, Intercepts 1.9Million Tablets Of Tramadol And Codeine At Lagos Airport


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info