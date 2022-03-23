Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh has arrested a Nigerian national said to be the main supplier of heroin. The accused identified as Michael Abichu,48, was arrested from Dwarka, Delhi where he lives without any passport.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India
Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India
Police Arrest Nigerian Over Drugs Seizure In India Republican Nigeria:
Police Arrest Nigerian Over Drugs Seizure In India
Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India Within Nigeria:
Nigerian national arrested over drugs seizure in India
Police Arrest Nigerian Over Drugs Seizure In India Tori News:
Police Arrest Nigerian Over Drugs Seizure In India


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info