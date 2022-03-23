Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman and her kids escape unhurt as ceiling fan falls on their bed while they slept
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman and her kids are fortunate to be alive after a ceiling fan fell on their bed as they slept.

 

The mother took to Facebook to thank God for saving her and her children.

&

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman and her kids escape unhurt as ceiling fan falls on their bed while they slept Yaba Left Online:
Woman and her kids escape unhurt as ceiling fan falls on their bed while they slept
Woman, Kids Go Unhurt After Ceiling Fan Falls On Bed News Break:
Woman, Kids Go Unhurt After Ceiling Fan Falls On Bed
Mom and her two kids escape unhurt as ceiling fan falls while they were sleeping Instablog 9ja:
Mom and her two kids escape unhurt as ceiling fan falls while they were sleeping
Two sleeping kids, parents escape unhurt as spinning ceiling fan falls onto bed First Reports:
Two sleeping kids, parents escape unhurt as spinning ceiling fan falls onto bed
Mother And Her Kids Escape Unhurt As Ceiling Fan Falls On Their Bed While They Slept Tori News:
Mother And Her Kids Escape Unhurt As Ceiling Fan Falls On Their Bed While They Slept


   More Picks
1 Massive job cut looms as dollar hits N590, forex scarcity bites harder - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Larissa London shares photos of her son, allegedly fathered by Davido, as he turns 2 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 16 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Actress Takor Veronica found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido reveals his mother bought comedian Mr Macaroni his first phone (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Man who raped landlady to death in Ado Ekiti sentenced to death by hanging - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Electoral Act: Lawyers fault Deletion of Section 84(12), urge National Assembly to appeal - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 My husband changed after we applied for his Green card. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info