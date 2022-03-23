NDLEA Intercepts Over 1.9m Tablets Of Tramadol, Codeine At Lagos Airport The Will - March 23, (THEWILL) – The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized over 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom. The agency, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%