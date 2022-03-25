Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo lays a curse on those behind his rumored death
The Street Journal  - Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has laid a curse on those spreading rumour about his death.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation:
Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo curses those behind death rumour
Daily Times:
Kanayo O Kanayo speaks on his rumoured death Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo has reacted to reports that he is dead. Kanayo’s reported death had on Wednesday surfaced on social media with some Nigerians writing RIP on his pictures.
News Wire NGR:
Actor Kanayo O Kanayo reacts to obituary video; curses video creator
Naija News:
Nollywood Veteran, Kanayo Reacts To His Death Rumours
Global Upfront:
Kanayo O. Kanayo Cries Out: 'I'm Very Alive,' Dismiss Rumours Of His Death


