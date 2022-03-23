Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Tofade makes history, becomes first black female president of US College
PM News  - Nigeria’s Toyin Tofade has been appointed the first black female president of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS), United States. A statement from the college said Tofade has been selected as the 10th president of the college, ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s Tofade Makes History, Becomes First Black Female President Of US College News Breakers:
Nigeria’s Tofade Makes History, Becomes First Black Female President Of US College
Nigeria Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigeria's Tofade Makes History, Becomes First Black Female President Of US College | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nigerian woman becomes first black female president of U.S. college Within Nigeria:
Nigerian woman becomes first black female president of U.S. college
Nigerian woman becomes first black female president of U.S. college Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian woman becomes first black female president of U.S. college
Nigerian Makes History In US, Becomes First Black Female President Of U.S. College Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Makes History In US, Becomes First Black Female President Of U.S. College
Nigerian Makes History In US, Becomes First Black Female President Of U.S. College Tori News:
Nigerian Makes History In US, Becomes First Black Female President Of U.S. College


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 mins ago
2 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info