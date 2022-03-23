Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick
Vanguard News
- President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the FIFA Council, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Wednesday disclosed that the football –ruling body is
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Playoff Is ‘War’, Pinnick Declares
TV360 Nigeria:
TV360 SPORTS: QATAR 2022 WC PLAY-OFF: GHANA VS NIGERIA
The Eagle Online:
Pinnick: FIFA taking World Cup playoff as ‘serious business’
Prompt News:
Pinnick says World Cup playoff is “serious business”
The News Guru:
Qatar 2022 playoffs: Nigeria must qualify for World Cup – Pinnick
Pulse Nigeria:
The Super Eagles have landed in Ghana 🇬🇭 for the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off.
TV360 Nigeria:
TV360 SPORTS: QATAR 2022 WC PLAY-OFF: GHANA VS NIGERIA
The Will:
Super Eagles Jet Out To Ghana For First Leg Of Crucial World Cup Playoff
Julia Blaise Blog:
Video: Super Eagles land in Ghana for World Cup Playoff
Anioma Press:
President Buhari could be in Abuja Stadium to help Super Eagles towards Black Stars
More Picks
1
Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 mins ago
2
APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
3 hours ago
