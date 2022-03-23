PENGASSAN blames fuel scarcity on lack of forex

PENGASSAN blames fuel scarcity on lack of forex



The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Wednesday attributed the fuel scarcity to the non-availability of forex. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlinePENGASSAN blames fuel scarcity on lack of forexThe Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) on Wednesday attributed the fuel scarcity to the non-availability of forex.



News Credibility Score: 99%