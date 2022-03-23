Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three dead, 13 wounded as soldier under influence of ‘psychotropic substances’ opens fire on Borno town
News photo The Street Journal  - A soldier with the Nigerian army’s operation Hadin Kai in Borno State has reportedly killed three civilians on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soldier allegedly Linda Ikeji Blog:
Soldier allegedly 'under influence of drugs' opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three Tunde Ednut:
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three
Soldier allegedly Olajide TV:
Soldier allegedly 'under influence of drugs' opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three Within Nigeria:
Soldier allegedly ‘under influence of drugs’ opens fire on civilians in Borno, kill three
Three Killed As Soldier Allegedly Under Influence Of Drugs Opens Fire On Civilians In Borno Tori News:
Three Killed As Soldier Allegedly Under Influence Of Drugs Opens Fire On Civilians In Borno


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 mins ago
2 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info