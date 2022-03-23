Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Male contraceptive pill found 99% effective in mice
News photo The Guardian  - A team of scientists said Wednesday they had developed an oral male contraceptive that is 99 percent effective in mice without causing side effects and could enter human trials by the end of this year.

17 hours ago
