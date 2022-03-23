Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds
The Punch
- The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Public Interest Disclosure and Complaints (Enactment) Bill, 2021.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Senate passes amended Proceeds of Crime Bill
Peoples Daily:
Senate passes re-amended Proceeds of Crime Bill
Independent:
Senate Re-Amends Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022
PM News:
Senate passes re-amended Proceeds of Crime Bill - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Senate Passes Amended Proceeds Of Crime Bill
The Eagle Online:
Senate passes rework on Proceeds of Crime Management Bill
News Diary Online:
Senate passes amended Proceeds of Crime Bill
The Will:
Senate Passes Re-Amended Proceeds Of Crime Bill
News Breakers:
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds
Within Nigeria:
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds
More Picks
1
Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 mins ago
2
APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
3 hours ago
