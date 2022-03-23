Post News
News at a Glance
NATO to deploy 4 additional battle groups to 4 countries in Eastern Europe due to Russia's aggression
Linda Ikeji Blog
- NATO leaders have approved the deployment of four additional battle groups to member states Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia.
Ahead of Nato's summit on Thursday, March 24,
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
War: NATO approves 4 battle groups to counter Russia
Information Nigeria:
War: NATO Approves 4 Battle Groups to Counter Russia
Olajide TV:
NATO to deploy 4 additional battle groups to 4 countries in Eastern Europe due to Russia's aggression
News Breakers:
War: NATO Approves 4 Battle Groups to Counter Russia
The Genius Media:
More Woes For #Putin As #NATO Approves Four Groups To Fight #Russia
Screen Gist:
War: NATO Approves 4 Battle Groups To Counter Russia
Tori News:
War: NATO Approves 4 Battle Groups to Counter Russia
