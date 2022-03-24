Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Convention: Buhari orders APC to refund monies to candidates who step down
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has asked the All Progressives Congress to refund the monies used in purchasing forms to aspirants who step down and embrace consensus ahead of the Saturday convention.

