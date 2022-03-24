Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock
News photo Legit  - President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, held a meeting with aspirants seeking to contest the position of chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants The Guardian:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants Premium Times:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari holds closed-door meeting with APC chairmanship aspirants Peoples Gazette:
National Convention: Buhari holds closed-door meeting with APC chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants | Politics | herald.ng
APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention Pulse Nigeria:
APC crisis: Buhari meets governors 3 days to convention
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants News Diary Online:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants The Street Journal:
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants Fresh Reporters:
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants
Buhari meets with APC Governors behind closed doors Nigeria Breaking News:
Buhari meets with APC Governors behind closed doors
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants The New Diplomat:
National Convention: Buhari Hosts APC Chairmanship Aspirants
Buhari Meets APC Chairmanship Aspirants; Seek Agreement Ahead of Convention NPO Reports:
Buhari Meets APC Chairmanship Aspirants; Seek Agreement Ahead of Convention
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants News Breakers:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC Chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants Tunde Ednut:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants Within Nigeria:
National Convention: Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants
2023: President Meets All APC Chairmanship Aspirants In Aso Rock (Photos) Edujandon:
2023: President Meets All APC Chairmanship Aspirants In Aso Rock (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 mins ago
2 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info