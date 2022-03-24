Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos — Doherty
News photo The Punch  - The immediate past Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, says the party now has a grassroots structure and state executive to win the 2023 elections.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos - Doherty | Politics | herald.ng The Herald:
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos - Doherty | Politics | herald.ng
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty Pulse Nigeria:
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty
2023: PDP Now Has Grassroots Structure To Win Lagos — Doherty News Break:
2023: PDP Now Has Grassroots Structure To Win Lagos — Doherty
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty News Diary Online:
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty — NEWSVERGE
Doherty reveals why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos Within Nigeria:
Doherty reveals why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos
Doherty reveals why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos Tunde Ednut:
Doherty reveals why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos
Lagos PDP Now Has Grassroots Structure to Win in 2023 NPO Reports:
Lagos PDP Now Has Grassroots Structure to Win in 2023
PDP now has what it takes to win Lagos, says Doherty - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
PDP now has what it takes to win Lagos, says Doherty - Kemi Filani News
National Daily:
2023: PDP now has grassroots structure to win Lagos— Doherty


   More Picks
1 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Mother puts five-year-old daughter?s hands in hot water for stealing fish in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos — Doherty - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 Alleged bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Dutch Court Rejects Case Brought Against Shell By Ogoni Widows Over Killing Of Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Lawyers' rules: Malami’s absence stalls NBA’s suit - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info