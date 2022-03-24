Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ghana Football Association has described Nigeria as “little babies” who pretend to be big boys ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier between both countries on Friday, March 25.

4 hours ago
