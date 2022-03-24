Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian gang that allegedly duped 700 girls looking for abroad-based grooms bursted by Indian Policemen
News photo GQ Buzz  - A Nigerian gang allegedly involved in duping girls looking for non-resident Indian (NRI) grooms, has been busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police in India. According to officials, the gang has been operating for the past several years and has duped nearly ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

