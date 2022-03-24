Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti guber: Governor Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP, backs Oni
Legit  - Governor Kayode Fayemi's senior special assistant on electoral matters, Olaiya Kupolati, has resigned and defected to the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022: Fayemi The Nation:
2022: Fayemi's aide resigns, backs Oni
Fayemi’s Aide Resigns, Joins SDP Independent:
Fayemi’s Aide Resigns, Joins SDP
Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP ahead of June 18 governorship election Pulse Nigeria:
Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP ahead of June 18 governorship election
Fayemi’s top aide resigns, joins SDP — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Fayemi’s top aide resigns, joins SDP — NEWSVERGE
Fayemi’s Top Aide Resigns, Joins SDP The Street Journal:
Fayemi’s Top Aide Resigns, Joins SDP
Ekiti 2022: Big Blow As Fayemi’s Senior Aide Resigns, Backs SDP’s Segun Oni Naija News:
Ekiti 2022: Big Blow As Fayemi’s Senior Aide Resigns, Backs SDP’s Segun Oni
Fayemi’s Aide Resigns, Joins SDP The New Diplomat:
Fayemi’s Aide Resigns, Joins SDP


   More Picks
1 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Mother puts five-year-old daughter?s hands in hot water for stealing fish in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Why PDP loses gov elections in Lagos — Doherty - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 Alleged bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
9 Dutch Court Rejects Case Brought Against Shell By Ogoni Widows Over Killing Of Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Lawyers' rules: Malami’s absence stalls NBA’s suit - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info