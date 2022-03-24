‘Stop The Bloodshed, Fear God’— Imo Governor, Uzodinma Begs Unknown Gunmen









The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has urged those behind insecurity in the South-East region to sheath their swords and stop the killings.He made the plea after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari ... Sahara Reporters - Hope UzodinmaThe Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma has urged those behind insecurity in the South-East region to sheath their swords and stop the killings.He made the plea after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari ...



News Credibility Score: 99%