News at a Glance
Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, is confident the team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria and Ghana will clash on Friday at the Baba Ya
17 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Super Eagles land in Ghana for World Cup play off #NigeriavsGhana
Leadership:
Eagles Will Deliver World Cup Ticket To Nigeria – Chukwu
Complete Sports:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
Daily Trust:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja for Ghana (VIDEO)
The Punch:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
Peoples Daily:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja today for Ghana clash
Peoples Gazette:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana
National Accord:
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle
News Diary Online:
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle
The News Guru:
Qatar 2022 Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana clash
Nigerian Eye:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
PM News:
Super Eagles depart for Ghana ahead of crucial match (video)
Anioma Press:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
Online Nigeria:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
Naija News:
World Cup Play-Off: Super Eagles Depart For Ghana
The Genius Media:
Super Eagles Depart For Kumasi Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Play-off
News Breakers:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
Gist Punch:
FIFA World Cup play-off: 17 Super Eagles players now in camp as Aribo, Bassey,
More Picks
1
Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 mins ago
2
APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
9
NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
3 hours ago
