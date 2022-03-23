Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Super Eagles coach,  Christian Chukwu, is confident the team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.    Nigeria and Ghana will clash on Friday at the Baba Ya

17 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Super Eagles land in Ghana for World Cup play off #NigeriavsGhana The Nation:
VIDEO: Super Eagles land in Ghana for World Cup play off #NigeriavsGhana
Eagles Will Deliver World Cup Ticket To Nigeria – Chukwu Leadership:
Eagles Will Deliver World Cup Ticket To Nigeria – Chukwu
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense Complete Sports:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja for Ghana (VIDEO) Daily Trust:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja for Ghana (VIDEO)
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff The Punch:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja today for Ghana clash Peoples Daily:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart Abuja today for Ghana clash
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana Peoples Gazette:
World Cup Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle National Accord:
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle News Diary Online:
World Cup play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana battle
Qatar 2022 Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana clash The News Guru:
Qatar 2022 Play-off: Super Eagles depart for Ghana clash
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff Nigerian Eye:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
Super Eagles depart for Ghana ahead of crucial match (video) PM News:
Super Eagles depart for Ghana ahead of crucial match (video)
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense Anioma Press:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense Online Nigeria:
Chukwu: Eagles Will Deliver 2022 World Cup Ticket At Ghana’s Expense
World Cup Play-Off: Super Eagles Depart For Ghana Naija News:
World Cup Play-Off: Super Eagles Depart For Ghana
Super Eagles Depart For Kumasi Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Play-off The Genius Media:
Super Eagles Depart For Kumasi Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Play-off
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff News Breakers:
Super Eagles arrive in Ghana for World Cup playoff
FIFA World Cup play-off: 17 Super Eagles players now in camp as Aribo, Bassey, Gist Punch:
FIFA World Cup play-off: 17 Super Eagles players now in camp as Aribo, Bassey,


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles will deliver World Cup ticket to Nigeria - Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 mins ago
2 APC convention: Buhari takes charge, hosts chairmanship aspirants in Aso Rock - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 FCCPC takes action as MultiChoice increases DStv/GOtv subscription - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Senate passes whistle-blower bill, amends legislation on crime proceeds - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Ghana: World Cup playoff is ‘serious business’ — Pinnick - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman arrested during church service in South Africa for allegedly swindling lady out of N53m in online romance scam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russia Will Seek Payment For Gas In Roubles From ‘unfriendly’ Countries: Putin - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
9 NDLEA arrests drug kingpin behind Ghana-bound 11.913kg cocaine, intercepts 1.9million tablets of tramadol and codeine at Lagos airport - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info