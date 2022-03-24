Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch: Ukrainians claim to have destroyed Russian Navy landing ship after Kremlin gave away its location
News Breakers  - Watch: Ukrainians claim to have destroyed Russian Navy landing ship after Kremlin gave away its location

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukrainian military destroys Russian warship and two other navy vessels in occupied port of Berdyansk (Video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ukrainian military destroys Russian warship and two other navy vessels in occupied port of Berdyansk (Video)
Ukraine destroys Russian ship - P.M. News PM News:
Ukraine destroys Russian ship - P.M. News
Russian Warship Destroyed in Occupied Port of Berdyansk, Says Ukraine NPO Reports:
Russian Warship Destroyed in Occupied Port of Berdyansk, Says Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ship In Berdyansk Silverbird TV:
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ship In Berdyansk
Ukrainian military destroys Russian warship and two other navy vessels in occupied port of Berdyansk Olajide TV:
Ukrainian military destroys Russian warship and two other navy vessels in occupied port of Berdyansk


   More Picks
1 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mother puts five-year-old daughter?s hands in hot water for stealing fish in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Alleged bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Ekiti guber: Governor Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP, backs Oni - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 Frustrated Nigerians Protest, Block Major Road In Capital City, Abuja Over Incessant Kidnappings - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info