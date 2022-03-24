Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window
News photo The Guardian  - Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the discontinuation of FX allocation to Bureau De Change operators had helped the Naira to remain stable at the Investors and Exporters Window (I&E) window.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window The Nation:
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window Hope for Nigeria:
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window
Emefiele Explains Naira Stability At I&E Window The Street Journal:
Emefiele Explains Naira Stability At I&E Window
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window Prompt News:
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window Champion Newspapers:
Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window
Why Naira stabilised at exporters window - Emefiele - P.M. News PM News:
Why Naira stabilised at exporters window - Emefiele - P.M. News
Why Naira Is Stable At Investors, Exporters Window – Emefiele The Will:
Why Naira Is Stable At Investors, Exporters Window – Emefiele
Naira now stable after stopping Forex allocation to BDC operators – Emefiele Daily Nigerian:
Naira now stable after stopping Forex allocation to BDC operators – Emefiele
Stopping forex allocation to BDC operators has stabilised Naira - Emefiele Pulse Nigeria:
Stopping forex allocation to BDC operators has stabilised Naira - Emefiele
Naira now stable after stopping Forex allocation to BDC operators – Emefiele News Breakers:
Naira now stable after stopping Forex allocation to BDC operators – Emefiele
CBN Governor explains why the Naira is stable at Investors & Exporters window Online Nigeria:
CBN Governor explains why the Naira is stable at Investors & Exporters window


   More Picks
1 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 77.2% of marriages will crash if yahoo stops today: Erigga says, Nigerians react - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Emefiele explains Naira stability at I&E window - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
7 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Four years after, court acquits woman accused of cutting off husband's neck - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info