Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Avoid Squabbles, Distractions, Buhari Tells APC Leaders, Members
News photo Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to channel their energies into improving

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Eyes on the ball - Buhari charges APC leaders, members Daily Post:
2023: Eyes on the ball - Buhari charges APC leaders, members
Avoid Distractions, Eyes On The Ball – Buhari Counsels APC Leaders, Members The Will:
Avoid Distractions, Eyes On The Ball – Buhari Counsels APC Leaders, Members
Avoid distractions; keep your eyes on the ball, President Buhari tells APC leaders, members The Eagle Online:
Avoid distractions; keep your eyes on the ball, President Buhari tells APC leaders, members
Buhari to APC leaders, members: Avoid squabbling, keep your eyes on the ball News Diary Online:
Buhari to APC leaders, members: Avoid squabbling, keep your eyes on the ball
Avoid distractions, keep your eyes on ball, Buhari tells APC members ahead of convention — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Avoid distractions, keep your eyes on ball, Buhari tells APC members ahead of convention — Daily Nigerian
Convention: Avoid distractions, keep your eyes on ball, Buhari tells APC members — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Convention: Avoid distractions, keep your eyes on ball, Buhari tells APC members — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Friends buy PDP presidential form for Tambuwal ahead of 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria pretend to be big boys, but they're our little babies' ' Ghana FA says ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mother puts five-year-old daughter?s hands in hot water for stealing fish in Cross River - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Alleged bribe: Absence of witness stalls Shehu Sani’s trial - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Ekiti guber: Governor Fayemi’s aide resigns, defects to SDP, backs Oni - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 Frustrated Nigerians Protest, Block Major Road In Capital City, Abuja Over Incessant Kidnappings - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Court sentences Michael Jackson to prison for fraud - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 Super Eagles star, Shehu Abdullahi and Kannywood actress Naja?atu Muhammad Suleiman welclome first child, a baby boy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Two teenagers arrested for killing housewife, stealing mobile phones in Kano - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
10 Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info