Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old girl in Ogun
News photo Daily Post  - Two men have been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old girl at the Eleweran area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

