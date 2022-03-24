Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ghanaian President, ministers slash salaries by 30% to reduce govt spending
News photo The Punch  - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and his ministers have cut their salaries by 30 percent under measures to reduce spending as the country struggles with higher fuel costs from the Ukraine crisis and stalled progress on a new tax, the government said ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Spending Information Nigeria:
Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Spending
Ghanaian president, ministers slash salaries by 30% PM News:
Ghanaian president, ministers slash salaries by 30%
Ghanaian President, ministers slash salaries by 30% to reduce govt spending News Breakers:
Ghanaian President, ministers slash salaries by 30% to reduce govt spending
Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Government Spending | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Government Spending | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Spending Tori News:
Ghanaian President, Ministers Slash Salaries By 30% To Reduce Spending


   More Picks
1 APC Convention: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other founding fathers to dinner - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Prison Controller redeployed over beauty pageant murder suspect Chidinma Ojukwu participated in - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 APC Releases Programme Of Events For National Convention - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 APC Convention: Fayemi Denies Objecting To Buhari’s Consensus Candidate - Leadership, 12 hours ago
6 LISTEN: Rema Releases Debut Album 'Rave & Roses' - Not Just OK, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU strike: NANS begins protest, orders students to occupy Abuja streets with cooking pots - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Our officers not smuggling Indian hemp, alcohol into prisons – Enugu command - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 CBN disburses N42bn to support wheat cultivation in 15 states – Emefiele - Pulse Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates as her first daughter, Princess, bags MSc from a Dubai University (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info