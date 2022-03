28-year-old Nigerian man jailed for raping woman in the UK Linda Ikeji Blog - A 28-year-old Nigerian man has been jailed for six and half years for raping a woman in a car in Hackney. Kenneth Ajilore, of Prince George Road, N16, was sentenced at a Nightingale Court based at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 24.



News Credibility Score: 99%